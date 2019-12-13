Lukashenko: Belarusian army did not and will not take part in the special operation in Ukraine

The Constitution of the Republic of Belarus is our ideology. We have created and adopted a unique legal document. Today the President has signed the decision on the entry into force of the results of national referendum. We have achieved a lot with the previous Constitution, but it's time to look beyond the horizon. Today we are under an unprecedented pressure of sanctions and information manipulation. We do not yield to provocation, including military provocation. Our army exclusively defends our borders, the Belarusian leader stressed once again.