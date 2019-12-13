Lukashenko: Belarusian state symbols inspired by ideas of national dignity and genuine people's power

The President of Belarus drew attention to the fact that in transitional epochs people often abandon the symbols that expressed the ideas and values of the former socio-political system. "But this was not our way. We cherish the link between generations, continue the traditions of our ancestors, are proud of our history. There are many heroic pages in it. We have never wagged, never changed the line we draw today. We are faithful to the traditions of the past both then and now. We are especially proud that the state symbols of Belarus epitomize the unparalleled strength of spirit and the contribution of our people to the Great Victory over the Brown Plague. They also represent the labor feat of our fathers and grandfathers who rebuilt the republic on the principles of social equality and justice," Alexander Lukashenko said.