Lukashenko: The world cannot develop without Africa

Africa has long been awake, and the world can't develop without it. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko after talks with President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, BelTA informs.



"Africa has long been awake. There can be no perspective in the world without Africa. The world cannot develop without Africa. The future belongs to Africa," the President is sure.



"They are our friends. We negotiate with them for the sake of our peoples. We walk in peace. We are not coming as the colonialists once did. We bring technology and teachpeople here, train specialists," the Belarusian leader said while talking about cooperation with the countries of the African continent.





