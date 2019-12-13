3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: Thanks to its staff BELAZ ranks among the world's top three leaders of heavy-weight carrier truck producers
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the staff of BELAZ on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the enterprise, which has become a brand of Belarus, a symbol of its machine-building power, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
"The glorious history of the holding company, rich in labor achievements, built up from scratch, can serve as a good example for many domestic enterprises," the head of state said. - Talented managers and whole dynasties of plant workers have been investing their strength and soul into the development of the company for decades. It is thanks to the team, which continues to generate and introduce advanced ideas into production, that BELAZ is among the world's top three leaders of multi-tonnage mining machinery. The course taken towards technological independence shows the non-triviality of your design and engineering solutions, demonstrates the highest level of Belarusian machine building to the whole world".
Alexander Lukashenko expressed conviction that the staff will continue to implement the most daring projects and plans, honorably fulfill the tasks facing the enterprise and the industry as a whole for the benefit of Belarus. The President wished everyone good health, realization of the plans and success in all their endeavors, as well as the spirit of creation, the desire to hone skills and conquer new professional achievements to always reign in the team of the enterprise
