Lukashenko: The future of Europe is with us, but we will not tolerate humiliation

The future of Europe is in cooperation with Belarus and Russia, but both countries will not tolerate humiliation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.



"As for Europe (I do not speak about those over the ocean), let them think. I've already told them three times that their future is with us. Together with Russia, which has everything they need. And they have what we can buy from them. What else do they need? They just need to make responsible decisions. If they don't want to, they don't have to," said Alexander Lukashenko.



"Treat us with respect," Vladimir Putin noted.



"And without that we won't talk to them at all. We Slavs won't talk to them without that. No one will tolerate humiliation. Russia is a giant country, what humiliation can there be? You can't treat people that way," stressed the Belarusian leader.



"Who wants to live in peace with us and respect us - we are open. That's the whole economy and politics. We've talked about it more than once and will continue to do so, persistently promoting this policy," summed up Alexander Lukashenko.



