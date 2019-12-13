Lukashenko: The future of the EU is only in cooperation with Belarus and Russia

Response to Western sanctions and attacks of Ukraine, the future of the European Union and independence of Belarus - these questions were answered today by Alexander Lukashenko to journalists, while his visit to Minsk Vavilov Machine Plant.



The informational field is buzzing. The day before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had shared an insider's view of the negotiations with the President of Russia, where Vladimir Putin had allegedly questioned the independence of Belarus.



Alexander Lukashenko noted that he does not even pay attention to such fakes: there is too much disinformation. He also stressed that the Belarusian sovereignty is firm. And it's time for Europe to think about its policies, including the consequences of sanctions, which hurt the Europeans themselves. Alexander Lukashenko said simply: "There won't be the same old well-fed life in Europe."



"They won't have abundance anymore. They won't have it! They will have to pay the bill and the whole price," said Alexander Lukashenko.



Russia used to sell gas to Germany and other EU countries 50% cheaper than it could have done, he said. Accordingly, Germany and other countries used to prosper from it.



Alexander Lukashenko believes that the world as a whole will be different in the foreseeable future. "We will see that in the coming years. The world is being reformatted."



The President recalled that Poland has recently proposed to dissolve the European Union. "This is America's dream. That is why everything is just beginning."



"The future of Europe is only with us, with Russia. All resources are here. Take it, digest it, let's live and work together - and America will disappear from the radar. That's what they are afraid of, - says Alexander Lukashenko. So the future of Europe is with us, if they want to live, but not turn into nuclear ashes."



Also, the President of Belarus said that his main task was to do everything for the national economy to work and not to have a war. And today, one can't help but note that Belarus is on the right track. The collective West is trying to shift all responsibility for the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine onto Russia and Belarus. It won't work, Alexander Lukashenko assured.



