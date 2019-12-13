Lukashenko gives interview to Chinese media

Xinhua news agency, founded in 1931, is now considered China's most influential online resource. News reports in multimedia format are broadcast around the clock in eight languages, including Russian. The agency's audience, according to various estimates, ranges from 800 million to 1 billion people. Xinhua has 35 offices in China, more than 180 offices abroad, including Minsk.

China Media Corporation is one of the major agencies in the world. It was created in 2018 on the basis of China Central Television, People's Radio and International Radio of this country. The corporation also includes the CGTN network of foreign broadcasting channels. Materials of the media corporation are available in 143 countries and regions of the world, the audience coverage is more than 1 billion people in China and abroad.