Lukashenko gives instructions to agrarians and demands not to relax after harvesting

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demands not to relax after harvesting bread, because there is still a huge trail of agricultural work to be done in the optimal time. The head of state gave such a global instruction to agrarians during his working trip to Kamenets district of Brest Region, BelTA informs.

As the President was reported, there are good yields for many crops in the country in general, although there were fears during the drought. However, corn is expected to increase to the level of last year, as well as sugar beet. Potato fields are also in good condition.

"If people work well and work technologically, it is possible to help such people," he added.

The President noted that Brest, Grodno and part of Minsk Regions are doing well in this regard. "It's necessary to use technology. There's nowhere to go without technology," said Alexander Lukashenko.