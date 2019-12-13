Lukashenko gives interview to Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko

Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to a famous Ukrainian journalist. Diana Panchenko is the same one, against whom a criminal case has been opened in Ukraine, sanctions have been imposed. And in 2020, she was among the top most influential women in the country. The President, by the way, promised this interview two years ago.

In a short fragment of the interview, the journalist noted that the relations between Ukraine and Belarus are not going through the best of times. "But the fact that you agreed to this conversation, already raises hope. And separately for the viewers, I will say that you said the day before: "No taboo questions, no taboo topics. For that, thank you very much!" - she said.

"That's right. It's a general formula for relations with those journalists you talk to, whom you invite. Otherwise, why meet," the head of state remarked.