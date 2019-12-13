Lukashenko instructs local authorities: It's better to make a mistake than to be afraid to make decisions at all

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko instructed the leadership of the local vertical of power to be proactive in decision making. He said this when approving new chairmen of regional executive committees and deputy chairmen of regional executive committees for their posts.



"Don't look around. You have your work cluster. Especially the chairmen of district executive committees. It is delineated by strict boundaries, so do it. Do not wait for someone to tell you something from above. I often say: it is better to make a decision and make a mistake than to be afraid of making decisions and not make them at all," stressed the Belarusian leader.



"If you make a mistake, you must immediately correct it," added Alexander Lukashenko.



