Lukashenko: Even in today's difficult conditions, Spaniards and Belarusians will be able to maintain friendly ties

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Spain on the national holiday - the Day of the Spanish nation, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Despite the different ways of historical development of our countries, both peoples share many traits, including reverence for Christian values, the cult of the family, the desire for creative labor, patriotism and indifference to the misfortune of others," the message of greetings reads.

The Head of State expressed confidence that even in today's difficult conditions Spaniards and Belarusians will be able to preserve friendly ties and remain partners who respect each other and are interested in expanding constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation for a better future for their descendants.