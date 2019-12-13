Lukashenko: Day of National Unity is the gratitude of contemporaries to the previous generations, who defended the right to determine their own fate

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his fellow countrymen on the National Unity Day.



"On its thousand-year path to self-determination the Belarusian people have worthily overcome multiple attempts to deprive it of its historical perspective, cultural and spiritual identity. The date of September 17, 1939 is a symbol of the historical formation of the Belarusian nation and the sincere desire of the Belarusians to live as one family in their own home," noted the head of the state.



According to the congratulatory message, having received a complete and unique image of a cozy and hospitable country in the center of Europe, reunited Belarus has become a place of strength for millions of citizens, who have honorably stood in the XX century and today stand guard over the sovereignty and independence of their native land.



"The National Unity Day is the contemporaries' gratitude to the previous generations, who defended the right to determine their own fate. It instills pride in the country and makes you realize that the Belarusians are one people," said the President. - This is the foundation of stability and prosperity of the modern Belarusian state. United by the dream of a successful and prosperous Belarus, learning the lessons of our history, we are building our common future in peace and harmony."



As Alexander Lukashenko stressed, strengthening the Belarusian statehood, together we continue our way to new heights and bright victories, which our descendants will be proud of. The head of state wished everyone good health, happiness and well-being.



