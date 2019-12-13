3.41 RUB
Lukashenko: The Father's Day emphasizes special role of men in strengthening traditional Belarusian family
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated his compatriots on Father's Day. This was reported in the press service of the head of state.
Dear compatriots!
I cordially congratulate you on the Father's Day.
This holiday emphasizes the special role of men in strengthening the traditional Belarusian family. Fatherly concerns cover a wide range of duties and require patience, attention, diligence and moral maturity. The head of the family serves as an unconditional example for his children, helping them to become comprehensively developed and worthy people, true patriots. The image of a responsible father, passing with age into the role of a caring grandfather, only strengthens the link between generations and creates the basis for the continuation of family traditions. I am sincerely proud that there are many reliable men in our country, who are devoted to their native Belarus and always defend the well-being, fair and decent life of their loved ones.
I wish strong health, happiness, peace and goodness to all of you.
Alexander Lukashenko
President
