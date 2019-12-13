Lukashenko: Money should be invested in areas where we have competences

Import substitution in optics and electronics should be addressed by the President today. Alexander Lukashenko visited Vavilov Mechanical Plant in Minsk (it is the leader in its field). The whole scientific base of the industry is concentrated there. The center of the Head of State's attention was the enterprise's latest developments. Its high-tech products are exported to more than 30 countries, and the production capacity allows the successful production of competitive products for both domestic and foreign markets. These are laser, opto-electronic and opto-mechanical devices and systems. The demand for them is high today. The company told about the prospects. They are launching an important import-substituting project for the production of braking system components for heavy-duty vehicles. This is a big niche that can be occupied by the Belarusian manufacturer.