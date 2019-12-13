Lukashenko: Friendship between Belarus and Slovakia can't be suddenly destroyed by political ambitions

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, head of state Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of the Slovak Republic on the national holiday - the Day of the Republic. This was reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Throughout their history, Belarusians and Slovaks have always honored and supported the principles of equality, trust and respect. They were united by their common struggle during the World War II, their interest in the development of business and humanitarian cooperation," reads the congratulation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Slovakia. "The sincere friendship and ties between us cannot be suddenly destroyed by political ambitions and contradictions," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. - Belarus has always been in favor of expanding partnerships at all levels. I am convinced that our citizens will definitely find ways to maintain stable contacts, which will serve as a solid foundation for deepening cooperation between the two countries," he said.