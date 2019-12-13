3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: If there were a women's party in Belarus, it would be unrivaled
If there were a women's party in Belarus, it would have no equals. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the activists of the Belarusian Union of Women, BelTA informs.
"Preparing for this meeting, I was thinking: why haven't you become a party yet? No, no, I'm not pushing you to it. You know my attitude to party building: everything should be natural, everything should mature. No pro-governmental and other parties - parties should crystallize themselves if we really want to have real parties in the future," Alexander Lukashenko said.
At the same time, the President noted: "It seems to me that if we had a women's party, it would have no rivals. There would be no equal. I say this sincerely. You already have a tremendous influence, you participate in all political and other processes".
