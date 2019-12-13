3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: If elections in Poland and Lithuania are held in a democratic way, the people will sweep away the current government
While answering the questions of journalists in Raubichi, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko dwelled on the upcoming elections in Lithuania and Poland and their possible consequences.
They discussed the decisions of the Polish authorities to limit the movement of cargo carriers across the border with Belarus. This is happening against the background that Belarus, on the contrary, invites all citizens of Lithuania and Poland to its territory. The fact that people from there started to actively come to Belarus must have irritated the leadership.
"When the Poles and Lithuanians came to us, they looked at our "dictatorship" and said: "We also want it. And the wishes of the people of Lithuania and Poland do not coincide with the wishes and actions of the authorities of Poland and Lithuania. This is the main thing. But people will figure it out," stressed the Belarusian leader. They will also have elections after elections in the near future. Let's see how democratic they will be. If they let people vote freely and democratically, the people will sweep them away."
