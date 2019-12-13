PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko: We will never agree to heroize those who burned Khatyn and hundreds of villages in Belarus

We will never agree to heroize those who burnt Khatyn and hundreds of villages in Belarus. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said so in his message to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly.

