Lukashenko and Guterres discuss terms of Ukrainian grain supplies to international markets

Alexander Lukashenko and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have had a telephone conversation. The parties discussed the most urgent issues on the agenda including grain exports from Ukraine. The Belarusian head of state made it clear: Belarus is ready to deliver Ukrainian grain to Baltic ports via Belarus and would help in any way it could in handling it by rail.

The President suggested that all the problems in this issue should be settled at the negotiating table with the participation of representatives of Belarus, Ukraine and the Baltic states that are ready to provide ports. The most important thing is that those ports (in Germany, Poland, the Baltic States, and Russia) should be open for Belarusian goods, too. In other words, if conditions were created for the transit of Ukrainian grain in the ports, it should be possible to deliver goods from Belarus as well.