Lukashenko and Putin confirmed readiness to jointly fight terrorism

Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, they discussed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The President of Belarus expressed deep condolences in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Moscow. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism," said the Russian President’s spokesman.

