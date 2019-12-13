3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Lukashenko and Putin confirmed readiness to jointly fight terrorism
Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, they discussed the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The President of Belarus expressed deep condolences in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Moscow. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against terrorism," said the Russian President’s spokesman.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All