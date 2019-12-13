3.40 RUB
Lukashenko and Putin to meet on July 23 - President of Belarus to pay working visit to Russia
President of Belarus will go to Russia on a working visit. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Next weekend, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will hold talks, which were agreed upon earlier. This meeting was announced by the head of the Belarusian state, speaking to journalists of foreign and Belarusian media: "We agreed to meet in the near future.
The agenda of the talks has been set, while there are a lot of issues to be discussed. Traditionally for the meetings of the leaders of Belarus and Russia, it is a wide range of the most important and basic topics for bilateral relations: security issues, international agenda, economic cooperation, implementation of allied programs, joint opposition to illegal sanctions pressure and much more.
