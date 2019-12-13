3.43 RUB
Lukashenko and Zhaparov discuss current state and prospects of cooperation between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan
The current state and prospects of cooperation between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan were discussed during the phone conversation on January 23 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the President of Belarus.
The leaders of the countries exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.
Alexander Lukashenko and Sadyr Zhaparov noted a significant increase in trade and economic cooperation in 2022, as well as the importance of continuing and developing joint cooperation projects. The heads of state also discussed integration issues, including in view of the priorities and objectives of the Belarusian presidency in the CSTO. In general, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan effectively cooperate on the platforms of various associations, including the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
