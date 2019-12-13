Lukashenko and Zhaparov discuss current state and prospects of cooperation between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan

The current state and prospects of cooperation between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan were discussed during the phone conversation on January 23 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the President of Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko and Sadyr Zhaparov noted a significant increase in trade and economic cooperation in 2022, as well as the importance of continuing and developing joint cooperation projects. The heads of state also discussed integration issues, including in view of the priorities and objectives of the Belarusian presidency in the CSTO. In general, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan effectively cooperate on the platforms of various associations, including the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.