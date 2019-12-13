Lukashenko: Information war is a prelude to hot phase of confrontation

How to resist the hybrid pressure of the West? Not to lose the information war? Preserve the country and save the world? This is being discussed today in Mogilev at the Forum of the media community of Belarus. The President is among the participants.

Today, information has become not just a resource, but a powerful weapon, and Belarus found itself a target of propaganda. Opponents use more and more sophisticated forms of hybrid aggression.

“Since the very moment we made it clear that we would pursue an independent policy, we have been living under the fire of constant criticism, lies, absurd accusations. These are terabytes of fabricated and generously paid media falsehoods under a beautiful wrapper,” the President said.

According to him, this is disinformation, attempts to mislead the alleged enemy, to plunge him into a fog of useless information. These are attempts to confuse, to make them doubt their values, beliefs and strengths.

Disinformation methods are as old as time. They are used to sway societies. Sometimes to such an extent that the street begins to rule in countries. The experience of the former republics of the Soviet Union is a case in point. Hegemons not only made us question our values, but also aggressively imposed their beliefs. The most popular myth during the collapse of the USSR was the thesis of a free market. The President was convinced: it did not exist and does not exist. And those who unconcernedly accepted it as truth were disappointed.

Lukashenko: There is and was no free market, the thesis was imposed on us on purpose

“It was imposed on us on purpose, because there is no free market (supply-demand) and there never was. And this thesis was imposed on us by the United States of America. They had everything simple: their economy is based on paper. Unfortunately, since we have all swallowed this paper bait, it is successful. I mean the dollar. They regulate relations in the world, strangle, support, what they want, what they do,” the President said.

“In this situation, it was very easy to impose the market on us - and I call it by the simple word ‘chaos’ in the economy. We did not follow this path. Why, analyze for yourself. But it was my position to go from the ground. I realized that if we cut the land into pieces in agriculture, there would be no one to give it to. Take Ukraine. Everything started from here: oligarchs... divided... They started to fight - the fight led to an internal conflict, to Maidan.

Belarus immediately decided to go from the ground up, while at the same time not abandoning certain trends, such as privatization. “We calmly did something. And privatized - we didn't give up on that, the state can't participate in some processes. We were coming from the ground. Who rushed to follow the Americans on this road - we can see what happened. Analyze and watch. A global problem has been slipped to us and we have swallowed it in the post-Soviet space,” the President said.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that he had discussed this problem together with his colleagues in the Eurasian Economic Union. The presidents agreed that it is important to be able to subtly plan and regulate the processes. “Where the post-Soviet republics rushed headlong into the market, almost nothing worked out. And China has reached such heights thanks to the fact that it did not give up planning,” the Belarusian leader believes.