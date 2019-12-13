Lukashenko to private entrepreneurs: If you work, pay taxes like everyone else. If you can't, take a broom.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called for the alignment of economic conditions for all entities, including individual entrepreneurs. This was stated by the Head of State at a meeting on pricing, BelTA informs on February 10.

The President noted that "individual entrepreneurs started some noise" in connection with the introduction of new rules for them. However, Alexander Lukashenko finds no reason for any discontent. After all, individual entrepreneurs were warned in advance by the state of the forthcoming innovations. There was a transitional period for them to get prepared. "What have we done wrong? So much time has passed - I've been dealing with this for a quarter of a century. We've been backing out, working with these individual entrepreneurs in every way," said the Belarusian leader.

According to him, it's time to level the playing field. "How can our light industry work, for example, if the rags and other stuff are brought in by individual entrepreneurs from abroad ten times cheaper? And why is it cheaper? Because they do not pay taxes the way they do in light industry - that's one of the reasons," said the President.