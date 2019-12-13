3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Lukashenko to private entrepreneurs: If you work, pay taxes like everyone else. If you can't, take a broom.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called for the alignment of economic conditions for all entities, including individual entrepreneurs. This was stated by the Head of State at a meeting on pricing, BelTA informs on February 10.
The President noted that "individual entrepreneurs started some noise" in connection with the introduction of new rules for them. However, Alexander Lukashenko finds no reason for any discontent. After all, individual entrepreneurs were warned in advance by the state of the forthcoming innovations. There was a transitional period for them to get prepared. "What have we done wrong? So much time has passed - I've been dealing with this for a quarter of a century. We've been backing out, working with these individual entrepreneurs in every way," said the Belarusian leader.
According to him, it's time to level the playing field. "How can our light industry work, for example, if the rags and other stuff are brought in by individual entrepreneurs from abroad ten times cheaper? And why is it cheaper? Because they do not pay taxes the way they do in light industry - that's one of the reasons," said the President.
"We are not choking anyone, we are not pushing anyone out of the domestic market. But we put them in a level playing field. If you work, you pay taxes like everyone else. If you can't - take a broom. There came such a time," said Alexander Lukashenko.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All