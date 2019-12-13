Lukashenko: Each of CIS countries has already experienced at least one coup attempt

A permanent hybrid war is being waged against the peoples of the CIS countries. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the participants of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the CIS member states, BelTA informs.

"A permanent hybrid war is being waged against our peoples. And each of the CIS countries has already experienced at least one color revolution, which is essentially an attempted coup d'état," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President stated that Belarus was no exception, where they attempted a rebellion in 2020 and wanted to "storm the country." "They were counting on a blitzkrieg, like the Nazis. They acted according to well-known methodologies. At that time, we did not allow the country to collapse and start a civil war. And we took a number of radical steps to change the situation in Belarus," said the head of state.