Lukashenko: Minsk highly appreciates achieved level of cooperation with Yerevan

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, BelTA informs.

"During these years, our countries, having passed a difficult way of building their national statehood, have been able to raise the bilateral dialogue to a qualitatively new level. Today, political and interagency contacts are developing dynamically, as well as trade, economic and humanitarian ties," reads the congratulatory message.

Minsk highly appreciates the achieved level of cooperation with Yerevan and intends to continue steps aimed at further strengthening of cooperation, the President noted. "I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to achieve significant practical results, which fully meet the interests of the Belarusian and Armenian peoples," the Belarusian leader stressed.