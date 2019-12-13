Lukashenko: We are caught in a decent international mess: The U.S. is trying to destroy Europe

The United States of America is trying to destroy Europe today. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with residents of Belovezhsky agro-town in Kamenets district, BelTA informs.

During the meeting with the head of state, the residents of the agro-town admitted that they were alarmed by the actions of the Polish authorities on the border with Belarus, as well as by the pulling together of their troops and armaments.

The President replied that Belarus was closely watching these maneuvers: "I don't think they are trying to intimidate us. I don't think they are afraid of us. I don't think they are doing it because of the changed situation. I mean, they see that we're not doing any mobilization activities. We're not pulling troops here like we did in 2020."

"Now why is this happening? There are a lot of reasons. We're caught in a serious international mess. All of Europe. The Americans have been destroying Europe since Trump. We have to bet on someone, they are a thousand kilometers away. Remember when England left the EU? What was bad for England? It was fine. But England and the United States of America are the closest allies. Their relationship is more knotted and tied than ours is with the Russian Federation. That's why Great Britain is their stronghold, an unsinkable aircraft carrier. On the other side there is Poland. They are betting on Poland. They bet also on us and Ukraine. If in 2020 we had failed, we would have been piled up, and this belt from the Baltic to the Black Sea (Poland, Belarus and Ukraine) would have been a cordon against Russia. We did. Today they are betting on Poland," said Alexander Lukashenko. - Poland will give us more problems. Not Poles, they are smart people. We saw how the military behaved when migrants crossed the border there. They did not understand: why are they throwing us here? But the leaders are crazy. The Americans will bet on them. They will pump them with weapons.