3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Lukashenko: Evgeny Prigozhin is not in Belarus
There is no head of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin in the territory of Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with journalists of foreign and Belarusian mass media, BelTA informs.
"As for Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg," said the President. - "Where is he this morning? Maybe he went to Moscow. "
As for the PMC fighters and their whereabouts, the President said: "As far as I am informed as of this morning, the Wagner PMC fighters are in their camps. In permanent camps, where they were located after their withdrawal from the front for reconstruction.
However, he sees no risk for Belarus, if the PMC fighters are stationed in the country.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All