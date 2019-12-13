Lukashenko: Evgeny Prigozhin is not in Belarus

There is no head of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin in the territory of Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with journalists of foreign and Belarusian mass media, BelTA informs.

"As for Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg," said the President. - "Where is he this morning? Maybe he went to Moscow. "

As for the PMC fighters and their whereabouts, the President said: "As far as I am informed as of this morning, the Wagner PMC fighters are in their camps. In permanent camps, where they were located after their withdrawal from the front for reconstruction.