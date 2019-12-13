Lukashenko at solemn meeting dedicated to Independence Day: Belarus remembers all the heroes

The roads of victories traveled during the Great Patriotic War are the path of Belarus to independence. The President said this at the solemn meeting dedicated to Independence Day.

These days Belarusians recall the most important pages of their history and, marking the anniversary of the liberation of the country from the Nazi invaders, mentally walk the path of the liberators. Starting from the liberated Komarin and ending with the heroic Brest Region. This is how our people hardened and became stronger as part of a large Soviet family.

"Then, 80 years ago, a new sacral knot was tied on the holy Belarusian land. The knot of multinational Soviet unity. Even stronger. We remember the sons and daughters of all the republics of the USSR - western and eastern, southern and northern. All those who looked death in the face, but rose to the battle, liberating our Belarus. Everyone knew that here, at this frontier, the fate of his small homeland, the fate of his relatives and friends was being decided, even if they were thousands of kilometers away from the Belarusian front," Alexander Lukashenko said.