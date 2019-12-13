3.42 RUB
Lukashenko at meeting with heads of Interior Ministries of the Commonwealth countries: If Russia collapses, we will all be dragged into this vortex.
If Russia collapses, all other CIS states will be dragged into this vortex. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the participants of the meeting of the Council of Interior Ministers of the CIS member states, BelTA informs.
"The situation may turn out in such a way that any of us - a state - will not do without this unity. And if we don't realize it today, we will be dealt with separately. But if Russia collapses, we'll all be drawn into this vortex," said the Belarusian leader.
At the meeting, the head of state urged to preserve unity and cooperation in the Commonwealth and warned against attempts to look for some immediate benefit.
"Recently, there has been such a situation, including in connection with the SWO in Ukraine, that many people - both leaders and law enforcers, which should not be the case, - have started to look for some benefit in it," said the Belarusian leader. - You know, guys, based on my experience, I would say that life is so turbulent and very volatile now. Many people are looking for profit, including leaving our common trend of development, created in the Soviet times. Some of them (think. - BELTA note): "We will stay away from Russia, it is under sanctions. We are somehow afraid of getting under them, etc... We are looking for our own benefit. Don't do that."
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
