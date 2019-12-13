PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko walks to summit meeting on foot: "The Mercedes are weak, they won’t start"

President of Belarus did not go, but walked.to the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Alexander Lukashenko commented on this: "The Mercedes are weak, they won't start."

The negotiations of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek in a narrow format lasted for an hour behind closed doors. The format of the press conference was determined by the organizers.

