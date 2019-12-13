Lukashenko hopes for stronger relations with Greece, despite political situation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, congratulated the people of Greece on the national holiday, the Independence Day.



"In modern conditions, when the whole world is faced with a number of challenges and threats, it is very important to preserve peace and harmony in the society. Contacts based on the principles of partnership, respect and mutual assistance take on special significance," reads the congratulatory message.



The President reminded that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Greece will be marked this year. "I am sure that rich centuries-old history and common spiritual values of the peoples of our countries will become a good basis for further development of constructive bilateral ties," said the Belarusian leader.



The President expressed the interest of Minsk in developing cooperation with Athens in various directions, including economic and investment areas. "I hope that despite the current political conjuncture, our friendly relations will only grow stronger," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The Belarusian head of state wished the friendly people of Greece health, peace, well-being and confidence in the future.



