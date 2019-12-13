Lukashenko: I hope that Belarus and Spain will remain good partners

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of the Kingdom of Spain on the national holiday - the National Day of Spain This is reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.



The head of the state noted that diplomatic relations between the countries were established 30 years ago, however Spain has long been known to the Belarusians as a country with rich history and unique culture, as cordial and hospitable people.



"I hope that despite the geographical distance and the complicated geopolitical situation, the Republic of Belarus and the Kingdom of Spain will remain good partners and will maintain their mutual interest in maintaining and developing bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both nations," said the President.



Alexander Lukashenko has wished all the inhabitants of Spain good health, peace, stability and prosperity.



