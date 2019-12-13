Lukashenko: We must convince all our people to live by the law

The Constitution is the basis of our life. This was stated by the President at a meeting in the Palace of Independence. The meeting was dedicated to the two draft laws - on the Council of Ministers and regulatory acts. The basic law of Belarus was updated last year and now it is necessary to harmonize the system of the state government.



"One should understand that the Constitution is the basis of our life. We must convince all our people to live by the law," said the Belarusian leader.



He stated that in no country do citizens have extensive or comprehensive knowledge of the Constitution and the laws. "And there's no need for that. The law and the legislation have created a certain way of life and the behavior of people in this or that country, in particular in Belarus. And based on this image, people understand what you can and cannot do, what would be a violation of the law and what would not be," said Alexander Lukashenko.



In this regard, he stressed the importance of living by the law and encouraging the citizens to follow it. "We need to immerse our people into the depth of the legal matrix, the amount of legislation that exists in our country. Legal knowledge should be the basis. That's when there will be stability in society. The Constitution creates a more or less stable country and society. And one should know the Constitution, at least in its basic provisions," said the head of state.



