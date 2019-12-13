Lukashenko sends condolences to Putin in connection with death of people in Kostroma fire

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the tragic loss of lives as a result of a bif fire in a cafe "Polygon" in the city of Kostroma.



The Head of State noted that Belarus took the news with great sadness.



"On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, I wish speedy recovery to all the injured people," says the message of condolence.



