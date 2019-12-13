Lukashenko sends condolences to Erdogan in connection with mine tragedy

The tragedy in Turkey. The death toll in a mine explosion in the north of the country has risen to 40 people. The accident happened in the city of Amasra, located in the north of the country, near the Black Sea coast of Turkey. The cause of the accident was the ignition of mine gases. At the moment of the explosion, 110 people were below ground, but only 49 managed to come up. The fate of those miners, whose death is not yet confirmed, is currently clarified. President of Belarus sent condolences to his colleague Recep Erdogan.



"It is with great pain and sorrow that Belarus received the news of the numerous casualties caused by this tragedy," reads the message of condolence. Alexander Lukashenko also conveyed sincere words of support to the families and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.



