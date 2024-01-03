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Lukashenko sends condolences to people of Japan in connection with victims of earthquake
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the people of Japan in connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of the earthquake, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.
"The Republic of Belarus has taken with deep sorrow and pain the reports about the strong earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture, which resulted in numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction in many parts of Japan," the letter of condolence runs.
On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the President expressed condolences and expressed words of support to the families of the victims of the disaster and the elimination of its consequences, as well as wished a speedy recovery to all the victims.