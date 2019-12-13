Lukashenko sends condolences on death of USSR State Prize laureate Nikolai Dobronravov

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the family and friends of USSR State Prize laureate Nikolai Dobronravov. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"One of the brightest poets of the era has passed away. His immortal work, reflecting the rich history and cultural traditions of the Soviet and Russian art, is loved by people of different generations. The songs to the works of Nikolai Nikolayevich, a good friend of Belarus, are sung with special trepidation and warmth in our country. The bright memory of him will always live in our hearts," reads the letter of condolence.