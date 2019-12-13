Lukashenko sends condolences to the presidents of Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to President of the Republic of Madagascar Andri Rajoelina, President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwere and President of Mozambique Filipe Jacint Nyusi in connection with the disastrous consequences and loss of life as a result of Tropical Cyclone Freddy. This information was posted on Poole One's Telegram channel.

"The natural disaster took the lives of a large number of people, caused irreparable damage to important infrastructure, thousands of islanders were left homeless," the message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Madagascar said.

In his message to the President of Malawi, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is saddened by the catastrophic consequences of the cyclone, which is accompanied by a devastating outbreak of cholera among the local population.

"Belarusians deeply empathize with the friendly Mozambican people and share the pain of all those who have lost their loved ones as a result of a terrible natural disaster," said the head of state in his condolence to the President of Mozambique.