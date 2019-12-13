Lukashenko: People's diplomacy, which should be led by deputies, is now very important

The President also focused attention on the legislative activity of the parliamentarians. The current convocation has been working for almost 5 months already. The Head of State addressed a number of questions to the Speaker regarding the work of the MPs.

Alexander Lukashenko asked Igor Sergeenko personally how he was doing in his new position. The head of state noted that the current Chairman of the House of Representatives had undergone dramatic changes in his career in recent years. “From a completely closed, quiet job to the most difficult work in the Presidential Administration (previously Igor Sergeenko worked in the KGB system, after which he headed the Presidential Administration for several years before being elected to the House of Representatives. - Editor's note), and then the House of Representatives. These are such sharp turns in life that any person would not think twice. So, how do you work? How does the House of Representatives work? Are all the organs and systems of our House of Representatives functioning?” - the head of state posed the questions.