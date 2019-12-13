Lukashenko: Our country will not allow shooting Russians in the back! Everyone wants peace and good!

Let's go back to the main event, laying flowers and wreaths at the Mound of Glory. Neither Belarusians, nor Russians and Ukrainians want war, but we will not allow the revival of Nazism, said the head of state in his solemn speech. The truth is stronger. This is one of the main messages. Accusations of Belarus supporting Russia are ridiculous. "Our country will not allow shooting Russians in the back! Everybody wants peace and good!" said our President.



Belarusians have been carrying flowers to the Barrow of Glory since early morning. These are the bright chords of the republican event, which embraced 27 towns, settlements and villages awarded the honorary pennant "For courage and firmness during the Great Patriotic War".



