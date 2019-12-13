Lukashenko: NATO and number of European countries considering options of possible aggression against Belarus

NATO and several European countries are considering options of possible aggression against Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting on security issues, BelTA informs.



"As we have agreed in the Center for Strategic Defence Management of the Ministry of Defense, we will get together and discuss again your proposals related to our security. We need to identify what else needs to be done to strengthen the security of our state, taking into account the rapidly changing situation. The situation around Belarus, we have already stated, remains tense. Moreover, they spread rumors in the West that the Belarusian army will enter a special military operation in the territory of Ukraine," noted the head of the state.



"The military and political leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance and some European countries are openly considering the options of possible aggression against our country up to a nuclear strike. This is not news to us. I warned you a long time ago that their main goal is to drag us into the war and to deal with Russia and Belarus at the same time," said the Belarusian leader.



