Lukashenko: National well-being of Belarusian people is based on women’s striving to create

Today the Belarusians are celebrating the warmest, the most tender spring holiday. Our mothers, wives, sisters, grandmothers accept congratulations on March 8. The President has congratulated the Belarusians on International Women's Day.



"We always welcome the long-awaited spring, admiring the soulful beauty, charm and wisdom of our dear women. Due to your warn hearts and tender care, the belief in the sanctity of maternity and the strength of the family hearth is preserve from generation to generation," the letter of congratulations runs.



The head of state underlined that at all times peace in their native land, national well-being and dignity of the Belarusian people have been based on a woman's creative urge, ability to love and inspire men for heroic deeds, bring up children in respect for the Homeland.



"Thank you for realizing your talents and professional skills in a variety of public and state activities, you remain faithful to the traditional values, families and the main purpose - to continue life on Earth and make the world a better place," said Alexander Lukashenko in his congratulatory message.



The President wished all women strong health, happiness, joy and always a spring mood.



