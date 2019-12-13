Lukashenko appoints new heads of local vertical, most important organizations and government agencies, as well as diplomats

New heads of the local vertical, the most important organizations and state agencies, as well as diplomats. Today is a personnel day at the Palace of Independence. The President has agreed on a large pool of local executives in the Vitebsk, Gomel, Grodno, Mogilev and Minsk regions. The Belarusian leader pays much attention to personnel since they, among other things, are the foundation of the agrarian success of our country. There are new appointees also in no less important sphere connected with the military.



President about the situation with the unemployed



Among the priorities, which Alexander Lukashenko has set before the heads of district executive committees, is providing employment and creating jobs. According to the President, special attention should be paid to the problem of parasitism, when some people do not want to work. "With regard to the unemployed, act as you decide on the level of the executive committee of the district council. They should all be employed. We will spend a lot of money to make not just to create jobs, but to bring them to their senses. Law enforcement will be spending a lot of money. And look, the major serious crimes are committed by people under the influence, mostly by the unemployed. Pay attention to that. Creatingjobs for them if there are none (although I'm sure there are enough jobs in any area now) and make everyone work," set the task by the head of state. He also promised to check how the districts comply with his requirement to create at least one additional enterprise to employ people freed in the region.



"I reckon that discipline, execution and technology, order in your areas should be strictly obeyed," stressed the President.



Vitebsk, Gomel, Grodno, Mogilev and Minsk regions have a dozen chairmen in the districts. The President places special emphasis on regional personnel: there is land, food, and enterprises there. The main stage of the harvesting campaign lies ahead.



А. Lukashenko told about the importance of the harvesting campaign



"The situation is difficult, but not critical. The most important thing is that everything is in our hands. I want to remind you that a famine is ahead, as everyone is shouting. Probably. It will not be easy, it will not be easy in the world," said the head of state.



The area of responsibility of district heads is traditionally agriculture. The President emphasized that this industry is under the constant control of those appointed today. "Do everything to ensure that this year's harvesting campaign is organized, to gather a good harvest, to make good stocks." In this regard, the President reminded about the need to stockpile food products and put them in the stabilization funds in sufficient quantity and good quality. "Harvest campaign and stabilization funds are very important issues," once again pointed out the Belarusian leader.



The President also said clearly: we need real work, no show-offs. The reception of citizens must not be formalistic. Chairmen are certain that everyone has been heard and understood.



Ivan Fedorov, Chairman of the Liozno District Executive Committee: "The head of state has set a task to prepare equipment and harvest without losses on the eve of the harvest, to pay special attention to food security in the light of recent world events, to preserve every grain and every kilo of food."



