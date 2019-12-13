3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Lukashenko calls Zelensky's ban on negotiating with Russia ridiculous
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called ridiculous the prohibition of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky himself to negotiate with Russia. The head of the Belarusian state in his message to the people and the parliament recalled the relevant document signed in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that it was important to start negotiations as soon as possible, and this was the only way. He noted that the Russian military-industrial complex is now unfolding at full strength, and then it may be difficult to talk about negotiations. "We have to stop now before the escalation begins," stressed the Belarusian leader.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All