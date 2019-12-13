Lukashenko calls Zelensky's ban on negotiating with Russia ridiculous

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called ridiculous the prohibition of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky himself to negotiate with Russia. The head of the Belarusian state in his message to the people and the parliament recalled the relevant document signed in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that it was important to start negotiations as soon as possible, and this was the only way. He noted that the Russian military-industrial complex is now unfolding at full strength, and then it may be difficult to talk about negotiations. "We have to stop now before the escalation begins," stressed the Belarusian leader.