Lukashenko does not exclude possibility of meeting between Putin and Zelensky, but the conditions for this must be created

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko does not rule out that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process may lead to a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. However, for this to be possible, it is necessary to work out an agreement on the key issues in advance. This was stated by the head of state at a meeting with members of the Security Council and the Council of Ministers.



The head of state noted that credit should be given to the leaders of the two countries for their personal position on the negotiating process, due to which the meeting at Pripyat was held.



It was noted that these talks are important as a launching pad for a possible meeting of the two Presidents of Ukraine and Russia. And for this meeting to take place, the delegations of both countries should prepare issues for discussion, including in such areas as demilitarization and denazification.



When progress on these and other important issues for the parties is observed, the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine will be able to meet and sign the relevant documents, the Belarusian leader is convinced.



"And when they see progress on these issues, I am sure, the two presidents will sit down and sign the agreement," Alexander Lukashenko said.



In his opinion, the main thing is that the negotiation process, which has already begun, must not be broken: "Very powerful forces want to disrupt this process. And God forbid Zelensky and his team to let the negotiation process break down.”



