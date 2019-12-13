3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: There will be no war if everyone in his place does what he is obliged to do
Peace is the most important value. And Belarus knows its price. Just yesterday, presenting the awards "For Spiritual Revival," our President noted that the phrase "as long as there is no war" is on the lips of the whole world.
"There will be no war if we, each in our place, do what we are obliged to do, if our economy works. Wars are almost never started by escalating the situation and attacking the country from outside. Our foes and enemies, let's be frank, choose the opportune moment to bring us to our knees. We must not give them such a chance," emphasizes the Belarusian leader.
And we have everything for this, believes Alexander Lukashenko. "Everything depends on us.
The main principle of the Belarusian policy, as well as our military doctrine - defense and diplomacy. Belarus is busy with internal issues of building a more comfortable life for its people. Official Minsk has repeatedly proved these principles in action.
