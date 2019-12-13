Lukashenko: Don't believe anyone that we want to go to war

The President visited Grodno on a working trip. In the regional center, the head of state visited the construction site of an important social facility for the city - the City Clinical Hospital on Yanka Kupala Avenue.

Belarus is determined only to create, emphasized Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader pointed out that this event can be regarded as a message to neighboring countries. Addressing the residents of the city, the head of state once again spoke about the main thing - sometimes Belarusians have to create not thanks to, but in spite of life circumstances. But our course is to take care of all those who will continue our lineage, all those who will come after us.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"We are digging the ground just like them, very close to the border. Only our goals are completely different. There they dig trenches, trenches against tanks and other things, increase expenditures on shock weapons. But here we spend two-thirds of the regional budget on the social sphere - health care, education, culture, sports and so on. We want to build our peaceful future. We are determined only to create."