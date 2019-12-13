3.43 RUB
Lukashenko about Europe: We do not need such democracy, we must live by our own wits
Belarusians should live by their own wits. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists at the Obuz-Lesnovsky operations range in Brest Region.
"We do not need such democracy. Yesterday, when discussing a number of the key laws related to government, I warned the developers: do it only for yourself. Do not look at some democracy, market economy and so on that might be suggested to us. We have to do it only for ourselves," said Alexander Lukashenko. - We have to live by our own wits. We have to do what is good for us. We have to build upon real life."
