3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Lukashenko on conflict in Middle East: We need to sit down and agree once and for all
Despite the distance to the point of conflict in the Middle East, the "flame" may engulf the whole world. The President of Belarus said this while answering the questions of journalists in late October. Third countries will be drawn into the conflict, and this does not automatically exclude the most undesirable scenario - the beginning of the third world war.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:
“This is a disaster. The Middle East is a theater of war, and if it explodes, it will be hot for everyone. It will heat up us and all countries further north. God only knows how the situation will develop there. It's the Americans who are screwing up the whole mess there now.”
Alexander Lukashenko called the creation of the Palestinian state a way out of the situation. Since it was decided so in 1947. "To sit down and agree once and for all." As for the American trace in the conflict management - this is another attempt to prevent the multipolar world from strengthening. By helping in different parts of the world to escalate the war, official Washington hopes to preserve its own status as the world leader.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All