Lukashenko on conflict in Middle East: We need to sit down and agree once and for all

Despite the distance to the point of conflict in the Middle East, the "flame" may engulf the whole world. The President of Belarus said this while answering the questions of journalists in late October. Third countries will be drawn into the conflict, and this does not automatically exclude the most undesirable scenario - the beginning of the third world war.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“This is a disaster. The Middle East is a theater of war, and if it explodes, it will be hot for everyone. It will heat up us and all countries further north. God only knows how the situation will develop there. It's the Americans who are screwing up the whole mess there now.”